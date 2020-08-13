Businesses react to Union County COVID-19 spike

Because of the recent spike, the Union County EMA department is reopening its Emergency Operations Center on Monday.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — According to Union County's Emergency Management Director, the department is doing a lot of work behind the scenes, monitoring the area's COVID-19 numbers.

There have been more than 60 cases of coronavirus confirmed between prison facilities in Union County, along with other group care facilities in the county.

That will help with the planning and distribution of personal protective equipment.

Businesses in Union County are watching the numbers closely. Some are encouraging online sales or delivery.

"If you feel more comfortable to order your jeans online, order them online. We'll do an exchange, we'll do a return. We'll do everything as much contactless as we possibly can for you," Addison Firman said.

Addison Firman works at Jordanna Adams, a clothing store on Market Street, in Lewisburg.

"People wearing their masks and the extra sanitizing and the plexiglass and all that kind of stuff, we are taking those kinds of extra precautions and making sure there aren't too many people in our location at one time. But aside from that, that's kind of where we are," Firman said.

"It's so unpredictable that everything really is just day by day, and you really don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. You just prepare today and tomorrow will bring what tomorrow is going to bring," Andre Garrote said.

Lewisburg's population is increasing this week by more than three thousand people, as students from Bucknell University return to campus. Business owners are trying to stay positive.