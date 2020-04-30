Business offering free propane tank refills

Heller's Gas announced it is giving back to health care workers by filling their grill tanks for free.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Workers at Heller's Gas filled up propane tanks Thursday at the company's store near Lewisburg. The company announced it is giving back to health care workers with a free grill tank refill.

"All they have to do is go to the door. There's a sign on the door where there's a number they would have to call to talk to one of our employees in the office, who will come outside and fill the tank for them for free," said Alicia Stavitzski, the marketing coordinator for Heller's Gas.

Stavitzski says if a health care worker wants free propane, they should go to one of the company's nine locations and show their ID. The tank fill normally costs around $15.

"We really wanted to show our appreciation for health care workers since they are in the field battling this with endless hours. We really wanted to find a way to help them," Stavitzski said.

Stavitzski says the company hopes the free refills come in handy. With warmer weather, people have been outside grilling.

"A lot of people are at home right now so it's a nice little thing they can do if they have a cookout or something with their family members that are at home with them," Stavitzski said.