Business a little mellow in the new yellow phase

Union County was one of ten in our area that moved to the governor's yellow phase last Friday. Business owners here say things have been a little slow.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Typically on a warm day in May, you'll see lots of people walking up and down Market Street in Lewisburg. But on this day, hardly anyone was outside. Even though businesses here were allowed to reopen Friday, not all of them did. The ones that did open had customers, but not many.

"We were actually busy on Friday and Saturday. I was sort of shocked. People are very cautious, and we were busy. But this week we have not been very busy so far," Connie Harter said.

Connie Harter owns three businesses in downtown Lewisburg. She reopened them Friday. She is noticing people are being extra cautious as they shop.

"They're not touching things as much as they did. They're sort of walking with their hands down. Everyone is wearing a mask. We have hand sanitizing stations. We're keeping social distance. We're only allowing a certain number of people in the store at a time," Harter said.

"It's good to be back open, but it's scary to be back open kind of, too," Karen Baker said.

Karen Baker owns Wolf's Jewelry in Lewisburg. She also reopened Friday.

"It's been slower, a lot slower. I think people still are, I think the weather had a lot to do with it, being nicer now, it might bring more people out," Baker said.

Baker is only allowing one customer inside the store at a time and locking the door. She cleans after that customer leaves.

"Being a jewelry store it's a little scary to have somebody come in with a mask on that you don't know who it is," Baker said.

Store owners we spoke with say since they reopened, they have been getting shoppers from all over the state, even people from counties that are not in the governor's yellow phase.