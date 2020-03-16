Bucknell University students move out of dorms

Students moved out and prepared to start online classes on Thursday.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Typically, college students move out of their dorm rooms in May. But students at Bucknell University in Lewisburg carried boxes to their vehicles and said goodbye two months early.

"Each day more and more cars have been coming in. More and more parents are coming back and saying it's time to go," Patrick Hanley said.

Bucknell University decided last week to move the rest of its semester online due to concerns over the coronavirus.

"It's been kind of hectic the last couple of days. It's a little slower today. Everyone is moving out," David Hare said.

Sophomores Patrick Hanley and David Hare spent their spring break in Montreal.

"I think it was the last day of our trip that we found out that school was going to be shutting down so we came back to see our friends while we could," Hanley said.

A Bucknell University student was taken to the hospital over the weekend with coronavirus symptoms, but that has nothing to do with the reason why students are moving out early.

According to an email sent by Bucknell's president, that student spent time in New York over spring break and self-isolated once returning to campus.

Students here say they are frustrated they have to leave, but understand why.

"It's definitely a bummer. Not what I expected. I understand it. These days most students understand the situation and what's going on but it's definitely disappointing, to say the least," Hare said.