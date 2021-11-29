Bucknell University singers open for Rockettes

Members of an a cappella group from Bucknell University had the biggest show of their lives - they opened for the Rockettes!

LEWISBURG, Pa. — "The Christmas Spectacular" starring the Rockettes is one of the most well-known holiday shows.

Last weekend some students from Bucknell University not only attended the show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, but they also opened for the Rockettes.

"It definitely didn't hit me until we were walking onto the stage," Tom McKillop said.

Beyond Unison is a student a capella group from Bucknell University in Lewisburg. The 16 students were chosen to perform in the show's "Sounds of Christmas" segment, which gives a chorus a chance to open the show.

"I sent some videos and pictures for approval, and once those got approved, we were able to pick a date and get everything set," Kelly Karpovich said.

The group performed a five-minute Christmas medley.

"It was definitely surreal, and we've never done anything like this before. We typically just have our fall and spring concerts here," Karpovich said.

"Once in a lifetime, probably won't ever do it again while I'm at school. I definitely will remember it forever," McKillop said.

Group president Kelly Karpovich says she will never forget the experience.

"What I try to think about most is connecting and making memories with the fellow people in my a capella group because that's what means the most to me, and I'm sure I could say the same about them," Karpovich said.

After their performance, the students got to stay and watch the Rockettes perform.