Bucknell University moves to "remote education mode" amid coronavirus fears

The remote classes will begin next Thursday and students living on campus will have to move out.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — There aren't many people on Bucknell University's campus as school is out for spring break.

When students return, they won't be coming back for classes; instead, students living on campus will have to move out.

The university starts "remote education mode" next week because of the coronavirus.

Howie Wang is a senior from southern China; he wishes he could stay to finish the semester here.

"I was really surprised because we're all here waiting for graduation," Wang said. "I'm a senior studying here. This was an excellent place for four years."

Classes here at the university are canceled for Monday through Wednesday of next week, but by Thursday students will begin taking remote classes.

"The other students in my lab were pretty shocked and they might be a little frustrated given how interrupted their research schedule is now," said Benjamin Clegg, graduate student. "I think that reaction might be pretty common among other students."

"Maybe they took this measure for safety concerns but for me, I'm an engineering student so obviously I have to do a lot of hands-on projects," Wang added. "That would be maybe a barrier for me."

While students learn remotely, the campus will stay open and teachers and staff will continue coming to work.

"It was kind of unexpected I thought we were in a relatively safe area but I have no doubts that once the infection is over we will all be back to classes," Clegg said.