Bucknell University confirms monkeypox case

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The World Health Organization recently declared monkeypox a global health emergency. There are more than 6,000 cases in the United States, and nearly 200 of those cases are in Pennsylvania.

"To infect someone else, or potentially get the infection yourself, it does require very close personal, sometimes intimate contact with that rash," Geisinger Dr. Alison Brodginski said.

This week, Bucknell University announced its first confirmed case of monkeypox. Officials have not said if it is a student, faculty, or staff member. But according to university officials, the person is isolating off-campus and not a risk to the community.

Newswatch 16 spoke with people in downtown Lewisburg about the monkeypox case at Bucknell University.

"If they only have one case and they're isolated off campus, it's a good thing," Cindy Reed said. "I think we just have to deal with it. I mean, it's a thing. It's going to be happening more and more."

"Follow medical guidance. We have the best doctors in town so just listen to them, listen to the experts and do what they say," Abhi Nagaraj said.

Doctors say monkeypox is rarely fatal, and it is preventable.

If you are a Bucknell student and believe you might have monkeypox, contact your doctor before returning to campus.