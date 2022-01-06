Bucknell students must be boosted and tested

Before students come back to Bucknell University in Lewisburg, they must now provide a negative COVID19 test and have a booster shot.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — It's quiet right now at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, but soon there will be lots of activity on campus. Students return from winter break on January 15.

Before students get back, there are some requirements. Students must take a COVID-19 test three days before coming back to campus. Students must also have a booster shot.

"It's important that all the students do have these qualifications. If they don't, they will be disenrolled from classes," Dr. Catherine O'Neil said.

Dr. Catherine O'Neil is Bucknell University's Medical Director. She says these guidelines are in place to protect students, faculty, and staff. The university is mailing COVID tests to all students.

"Parents and students, faculty, and staff all recognize that we need to manage as best as possible in the midst of this pandemic. One way to do that is to take these safety steps," Dr. O'Neil said.

"We've only been here with COVID, so it's kind of normal. Hopefully, next year it's an actual college year, and we don't have to worry about this," said a Bucknell University sophomore named Maddy.

Students we spoke with say they appreciate the new guidelines. Maddy is a sophomore and does not think the threat of unenrollment is too harsh.

"I think it's a good idea based on how many cases there are. I know from where I am, we have more masks mandates, and it's pretty normalized to get tested, so it's pretty good," Maddy said.

Classes start on January 18. All classes will be held in person this semester.