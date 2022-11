The student was charged after video equipment was found in a men's restroom.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A Bucknell University student was charged with invasion of privacy after video equipment was found in a men's restroom.

The equipment was found in the Uptown Nightclub in Swartz Hall.

University officials believe that equipment had been in place since January 2021.

A student was arrested and is no longer allowed on campus.

Counseling services are available to anyone needing support after this incident at Bucknell.