Bucknell professor recovering from COVID-19

Bucknell professor Chris Boyatzis says the coronavirus was the worst three weeks of his life.

Last month Chris Boyatzis tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I was so sick that on March 23, a physician at Geisinger that I went in to see said, 'you're really sick,' and she recommended that I get tested for COVID," said Boyatzis.

Boyatzis began to feel ill in the middle of March. He initially thought it was a bad cold but then developed a fever and his condition worsened.

The 61-year-old professor at Bucknell University says it was one of the worst experiences of his entire life.

"This was by far the worst illness I've ever had. It lasted three weeks first of all, the length of it and duration was worse than any illness I've had, and I've had the flu before, but please folks, don't compare this to the flu."

Boyatzis continued to teach his Psychology classes online while being sick. He says those few hours a day with students lifted his spirits.

"I just forced myself to meet with my class and those hours were the best hours of my day, the best hours of my week just being able to talk to my students."

Boyatzis told Newswatch 16 that having and suffering from the virus really opened his eyes.

He says that people protesting to re-open states and those not following stay-at-home orders upset him.

"While 90 percent of people are wearing masks, you know there are some jokers walking around with no masks talking loudly with their families. People who are gathering at state capitols to protest, this is how this illness has affected me, I'm actually angrier than I would be at the utter stupidity and selfishness of people."