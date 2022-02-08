Bucknell University confirms first monkeypox case

Bucknell University in Union County is reporting its first confirmed case of monkeypox on campus.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Bucknell University in Union County is reporting its first confirmed case of Monkeypox on campus.

According to Bucknell University officials, the person who tested positive is off campus isolating and is not a risk to the community.

Officials have not said if it is a student or a faculty member.

Bucknell officials are asking anyone who tests positive for monkeypox but is not on campus to stay home.

Anyone who does test positive once they've arrived is asked to isolate and contact student health.