Union County blueberries weather the freeze

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize stopped by Bridge Avenue Berries to see how the berries fared after a late-spring freeze.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — Blueberry bushes grow as far as the eye can see at Bridge Avenue Berries in Gregg Township near Allenwood. There are plenty of berries on the bushes, but owner Harry Jones was nervous that this would not be the case after the late season freeze in May.

"In the six seasons we've been here, we've never had something like that happen. After I did some searching on the internet, finding out there's not a lot of information about that because it happened so infrequently."

Jones thought he had lost half of his crop, but luckily, that was not the case.

"We've been watching them, and at this point, everything we've got in the patch right now looks great and tastes good."

Jones tells Newswatch 16 his farm has gotten a lot of rain over the last week and a half. That, combined with this week's hot sunny weather, is good for blueberries.

Bridge Avenue Berries is open for pick-your-own.

"This weekend through about the 15th, 18th of the month, you will trip over blueberries out here, there will be so many."

But could the late-season freeze cut the blueberry season short? Jones says only time will tell.

"What we don't know is will we have issues with the berries that were really young at that point. And at the end of the season, will the crop be shortened? We don't know," Jones said.