The barn caught fire just after 7 p.m. at a barn near Mifflinburg.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — A fire tore through a barn in Union County on Saturday night, killing thousands of animals.

According to the Daily Item, 30,000 chicks died in the fire along Cooney Lane near Mifflingburg in Union County.

Crews said when they arrived on the scene, the barn was engulfed in flames.