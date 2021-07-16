Artists showcase talent at Sidewalk Chalk Festival

More than 100 artists of all ages and skill levels are in downtown Lewisburg today for the Sidewalk Chalk Festival.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Sidewalk chalk is not just for kids, and some artists are proving that here in Lewisburg.

The Lewisburg Arts Council is hosting its Sidewalk Chalk Festival, a longtime tradition on Market Street.

"We just open up downtown Lewisburg to artists of all ages from anywhere in the area to just come and decorate our streets and show off what you can do," Della Hutchison said.

Everywhere you walk, there is one colorful design after another. There are more than 100 artists at this year's festival, people of all ages and all skill levels.

The Lewisburg Sidewalk Chalk Festival is this weekend and Market Street is already looking very colorful and fun. I always wished I could draw this well! Posted by Nikki Krize WNEP on Friday, July 16, 2021

"I did it the past two years, and I actually won my first year that I drew here," Madison Klock said.

Madison Klock of Selinsgrove is drawing Joji, who is one of her favorite musicians.

"It's a nice little form of creative expression. I can finally get outside and show the talents I have. It's just fun," Klock said.

"Well, I'm trying to draw a rose," said Anna Case, age 8.

Anna and her cousins participate every year.

"It's just fun, and you can draw whatever you want."

Artists drew at their own pace throughout the day. Prizes were given out for different age groups.

"I am always amazed by the talent of people that show up and draw, and I'm not talking just adults. I'm talking young kids," Hutchison said.