A different way of selling candy for Easter

Easter is this weekend, and for candy stores, it's one of the busiest weeks of the year. Since storefronts cannot open, businesses are having to make adjustments.

ALLENWOOD, Pa. — The week before Easter is one of the busiest times of the year at Purity Candy near Allenwood. This year is no exception, but things are much different. The store is closed because of the coronavirus.

"We went from a retail store operation to basically an internet-order operation which we are not really used to," said owner John Burfeindt.

Purity Candy only recently started selling its products online. Now the store is taking phone and online orders for Easter.

"It's just really weird right now, just having the store closed right before we were ready to sell everything, after making stuff for three months."

Purity Candy has two locations -- its main store outside Allenwood and a store in downtown Lewisburg.

People pull up in front of the stores and employees bring their goodies outside.

"Find out if they're going to pick it up or if it's going to be shipped. We have limited delivery around here and so we are trying to figure all that out and trying to get it out on time. People are calling up and wondering where their order is. It's like we're trying, we're working on it!"

Burfeindt says he never thought he would experience something like this. It is a different kind of Easter. but as long as people want candy, he and his team will be here.

"You can say you're ready for this, ready for that, but until you actually do it you don't really know what the bugs are going to be."

Burfeindt hopes people will continue to support small businesses like his over the Easter holiday.