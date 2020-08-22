In order to keep crowds at bay, entertainment traveled through New Berlin instead of there being a central stage at the Saturday celebration.

NEW BERLIN, Pa. — The 50th annual New Berlin Day went on despite the pandemic in Union County.

The celebration was held outdoors and was spread out over four blocks near New Berlin's Town Square.

About 100 vendors were on hand, all spaced out to observe social distancing.

In order to keep crowds at bay, entertainment traveled through New Berlin instead of there being a central stage.