NEW BERLIN, Pa. — The 50th annual New Berlin Day went on despite the pandemic in Union County.
The celebration was held outdoors and was spread out over four blocks near New Berlin's Town Square.
About 100 vendors were on hand, all spaced out to observe social distancing.
In order to keep crowds at bay, entertainment traveled through New Berlin instead of there being a central stage.
Signs were also posted through the area reminding people to wear masks and frequently sanitize at the festivities in Union County.