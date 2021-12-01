$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Sheetz in Mifflinburg

After hearing that a million-dollar Powerball ticket was sold here, she was going to head back inside to get a ticket for this Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.



"I think I'm going to now after I get my wallet out of the car,” Sauers said.



Derrick Seeder, of Mifflinburg, says he found out while at work and that was all he and his coworkers were talking about.



"We were in the break room and I immediately started saying, like hey guys, look at this on my phone. Everybody was like, well it's not us,” said Seeder, laughing. “But yeah, we were all like that's crazy and we're like happy for whoever bought it. That's pretty awesome that it's right here in our back yard.”



Now with no grand prize winner of Saturday's drawing, the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, now up to $550 million.



Lottery officials say if someone wins Wednesday night's drawing, it would make to the ninth-largest jackpot in Powerball game history.



Sherri Smith of Mifflinburg said if she won that much money, she would spread the wealth with so many people struggling to work in this pandemic.



"I think I'd try to help a lot of hurting people right now. There's a lot of hurting people. I work in the restaurant industry and we have been hit so hard,” said Smith.



And it seemed others were thinking about sharing the jackpot if they won.



"I'd buy as much land as I can and give the rest to my kids,” said Steve Thomas of Mifflinburg.



"I wouldn't mind giving to cancer survivors, to cancer patients,” said Stacy Kline of Mifflinburg.



The next Powerball drawing will be this Wednesday night with $550 million up for grabs.