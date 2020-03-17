x
Unemployment & Workers' Compensation for PA workers affected by COVID-19

Pennsylvania workers affected by the coronavirus may be eligible for Unemployment and Workers' Compensation benefits
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Workers in the state of Pennsylvania who are affected by COVID-19 may be eligible for benefits. The Department of Labor and Industry released information on some of the qualifications. Secretary Jerry Oleksiak said, "As Pennsylvania and the nation implement mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, it is important to relieve some of the financial pressures our workers are facing so they can focus on remaining healthy and safe." Oleksiak continued on to say in a statement on the Government's website, "The best option is for employers to offer their employees paid time off. If leave is not available and your job has been impacted by this new virus, you may be eligible for benefits either through unemployment or workers' compensation. If you work in a job or industry that likely will be affected, prepare now by knowing what you need and how to file so your application can be processed quickly." 

For all the details on how you may be eligible for those benefits and how to apply..follow this link:
Labor and Industry Details
Harrisburg, PA - Workers in Pennsylvania who are impacted by may be eligible for Unemployment and Workers' Compensation benefits, Secretary of Labor & Industry (L&I) Jerry Oleksiak announced today. Unemployment compensation claims should be submitted for faster processing.
