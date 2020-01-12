UGI offers customers pandemic program to pay bills

Deadline to apply for help is drawing near

SCRANTON, Pa. — Sign up and do it now.

That is the message to UGI Utilities customers looking for some help this winter

It is for a new emergency program aimed at helping those who have fallen on hard times during this pandemic.

“It is specifically designed for customers that are having trouble paying their utility bill who have filed for unemployment since March 13 or have qualified for the stimulus check earlier this year," said UGI spokesperson Jow Swope.

Starting January 1st, UGI will help those who qualify with a one-time grant of a payment installment plan.

But you have to sign up by the time your December bill is due.

“We estimate that up to 70-thousand of our customers may qualify for some form of assistance program which UGI offers which is about 10 percent of our customers who qualify," said Swope.

UGI officials said help for each customer affected by this pandemic will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

“If you qualify for the emergency relief program you can enroll either online or via phone and once we receive that enrollment we will determine whether the customer qualifies for the customer relief program or whether they qualify for another program that may be more beneficial.”