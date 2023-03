While gas bills will go down, electric bills may go up.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is looking into UGI's request to increase electric rates.

The company's proposal would raise customers' electric bills by about $17 a month. That's almost a nine percent hike.

UGI wanted that to start this month, but the PUC says it wants to investigate and has until October to make a decision.