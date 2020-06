The victim was from Girardville and was dumped in a park in Millersburg.

MILLERSBURG, Pa. — William Allen Jr. of Pottsville and Kyle Knapp of Shenandoah are both charged with abuse of a corpse.

The victim has been identified as Steven Middleton of Girardville.

According to state police, Allen and Knapp were caught on surveillance removing the victim's body from a car and dumping it at Seal Park in Millersburg.