Two Bucknell students test positive for the coronavirus

Bucknell University is being added to the list that has positive coronavirus cases on campus.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Bucknell University in Lewisburg is the most recent school that had students on campus test positive for coronavirus.

The school year started less than one week ago and as of now, the University can confirm two students have tested positive.

Students at the university say while they are concerned, they knew this was eventually going to happen.

"I mean like we all expected it to happen at one point or another, It was just a matter of when," said Freshman Elise Hasseltine.

"I don't wanna say we were expecting it, but you know given all the circumstances going on, I think that we've actually been doing a pretty good job as far as, being cautious about it," said Freshman Elliot Teal.

"It was really surprising as Elise said it's really inevitable like it's just going to happen at some point," said Freshman Paris Abbott.

The University put out this statement:

"Bucknell has had two students who have returned positive COVID-19 test results from the University's testing program and they are both now in off-campus isolation. The University has responded to the positive results in accordance with its public COVID-19 response protocol. There have been no employees who have tested positive."

Bucknell's response protocol includes testing students every 10 days and contact-tracing which will provide notifications to those who have been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Now many of the students we spoke with say it feels really good to be back on campus and slightly normal, but they also say they knew the risks associated with coming back to school.

"I chose to come onto campus, I chose to take the risk and I'm okay, I'm okay with being infected, I really am. I can say at this point, I would be okay with getting corona," said Kevin Richter.

The President of Bucknell has sent students an email criticizing those who are not wearing masks and having large off-campus gatherings.

The email warned students: Either follow the safety instructions or go home.