Troopers: Pileup on Interstate 81 involved five separate crashes

State police are providing more information about Saturday's pileup that shut down a stretch of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

MCADOO, Pa. — The pileup that shut down part of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County on Saturday was the result of five separate crashes, according to state police.

Troopers from the Frackville barracks report that they have opened five investigations into the wreck that closed the northbound lanes at mile marker 139.2 near McAdoo for six hours.

The pileup just past the McAdoo/Tamaqua exit happened shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday during an intense snow squall when visibility was near zero. Emergency responders said that about 50 vehicles in all were involved.

According to state police, the initial crash involved three trucks and 10 passenger vehicles. Four other crashes happened in the backlog.

Five people were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries described as minor to moderate. Four of those people were hurt during the initial crash.