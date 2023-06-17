Troopers shot, one killed in Juniata County

A Pennsylvania State Trooper was seriously injured and another killed in a shooting Saturday in Juniata County.

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Trooper was seriously injured, and another was killed in a shooting in Juniata County Saturday.

State police say the shooter first engaged with officers around 12:45 p.m., near the Lewistown Station along Stoney Creek Drive in Mifflintown Borough.

One trooper was shot and seriously injured; he was taken to an area hospital to be treated.

Following a search of the area, the suspect was found near Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Walker Township shortly before 3 p.m.

Troopers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, where one trooper and the shooter were shot and killed.

State police say there is no threat to the community, but the public is asked to avoid the area of PSP Lewistown due to the active scene.

There is no word yet on the identities of the troopers or the suspect.

Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Christopher Paris are at the hospital where the wounded trooper was taken.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Updated Lewistown Incident. pic.twitter.com/NQJ7Be5hhM — Troopers Christopher Fox and Jacob Rhymestine (@PSPTroopGPIO) June 17, 2023