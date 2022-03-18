Tom Williams leaving WNEP after nearly 30 years

Newswatch 16 This Morning anchor Tom Williams is leaving the anchor desk.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Tom Williams’ career at WNEP began when he interned at the station in the summer of 1987.

After briefly leaving the area, Tom returned to Newswatch 16 as a reporter in 1992.

Tom was a beat reporter in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre before becoming the weekend anchor.

Tom moved to weekday mornings in 1996.

Tom has always cared about the place where he grew up, whether it was raising money for Go Joe, Ryan’s Run, MDA or The Children’s Miracle Network.