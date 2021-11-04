Fall allergies getting you down? Here are four tips to beat them

An allergist with Advancements in Allergy and Asthma Care, Ltd. shares easy steps you can take to limit the effects of seasonal allergies.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — You might typically associate sneezing and a runny nose with springtime allergies, but local allergist Dr. Micah Karasov says people can experience just as many symptoms of seasonal allergies in the fall.

Dr. Karasov, with Advancements in Allergy and Asthma Care, Ltd. in Minnetonka, says the past few years ragweed pollen has stuck around for longer than usual.

"Earlier on in the fall, we deal with ragweed pollen which starts in mid- to late-August and usually gets done with by early October, but it's starting to become later and later with the rising temperatures, so that can cause a lot of issues for patients."

Once leaves start falling, Karasov says mold becomes a problem too.

Here are four tips to keep your allergies from getting the best of you:

1. Take steps to not track allergens indoors.

"Avoidance is a big part of treating allergies, and we don’t want people to completely avoid the great outdoors, but when coming inside, do things that won’t track the allergies into the house with you," Karasov said.

He suggests changing your clothes once you come inside, taking off your shoes, and taking a shower before heading to bed.

2. Shut your windows--especially at night.

Though fresh air feels nice, you might pay the price the next morning.

"Try to keep the windows closed as much as possible," said Dr. Karasov. "If you’re going to enjoy the cool breeze at night, you’re probably going to enjoy some snot in your nose in the morning."

3. Change your air filters.

"Allergens are obviously airborne, so [do] things to help throw them out of the air. So if you have central HVAC, changing out your filter, hopefully with the high efficiency one that catches the real small things," said Karasov. "Then you can also consider having things like HEPA filters in individual rooms where you’re going to be spending a lot of time to help filter out those allergic particles from the air."

4. Visit your doctor and seek out medication.

Karasov says if you can't avoid your allergies entirely, talk to your doctor.