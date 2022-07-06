Tioga community outraged as borough hires former cop who killed 12-year-old

Timothy Loehmann was at the center of a national controversy after he shot and killed Tamir Rice.

TIOGA, Pa. — Outrage in Tioga County after the police officer who shot and killed a 12-year-old boy in Cleveland back in 2014 was sworn in as the newest officer in the borough of Tioga.

A protest was held tonight in the borough where demonstrators rallied against the new hire, Timothy Loehmann.

Loehmann was at the center of a national controversy after he shot and killed Tamir Rice.

Officials say he responded to a call of someone waving a gun around and when he arrived, he shot Rice.

Loehmann was never criminally charged but was fired in 2017 for lying on his job application.

"I was under the understanding through our police committee and borough president that they did an extensive background check on him and everything checked out. Everyone they spoke to a clean record. That was my understanding," said David Wilcox, Mayor of Tioga.

Wilcox goes on to say he is not involved in the hiring process, as the borough council is responsible for personnel matters.