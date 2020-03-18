Three patients with presumed positive cases of coronavirus at Geisinger locations

Officials said proper protocols were in place during the treatment of those three patients.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Geisinger reported that three patients have tested presumed positive of the coronavirus in its hospitals across the state.

The hospital made that announcement after the state earlier in the day reporting additional cases of the virus in Pennsylvania, bringing the total number to 96 suspected cases now in the Commonwealth.

Geisinger Medical Center's President and CEO issued a statement saying that proper protocols were in place for infection control during the treatment of those three patients and that all its facilities were safe for employees, patients, and visitors.

Anyone wanting to seek treatment at Geisinger's hospitals and clinics should feel comfortable they are in no threat.

Geisinger experts continue to ask that before visiting a doctor’s office, convenient care clinic or emergency department, people should call their primary care doctor’s office or Geisinger’s 24/7 novel coronavirus hotline at 570-284-3657 if they may have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 or if they have:

· Cough

· Fever