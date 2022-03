PPL hopes to restore power to those areas sometime overnight.

LAIRDSVILLE, Pa. — Thousands are without power as strong storms rolled through.

More than 1,000 homes and businesses are without power in the Lairdsville area in Lycoming County.

Just to the south, about 500 homes and businesses are in the dark in Bloomsburg.

PPL hopes to restore power to these areas sometime overnight.

For the most up-to-date information on the outage, check out these outage maps: