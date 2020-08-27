The miracle Orchid that's closing in on 200 years old

It's outlived everybody and is a prized family possession.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Bear with us as we go through some numbers.

The borough of St. Clair was founded in 1850.

William and Darlene Bowler have been married for more than 50 years and live in a home on Second Street that's almost a hundred years old.

All of that pales in comparison, though, to a cherished plant they have in their backyard.

"It's totally amazing and different than most people have ever seen," William Bowler of St. Clair said.

That's because most people haven't come across a Lily Orchid that's nearly 200-years-old and they definitely haven't been around long enough to outlive it.

This orchid, that's been in Darlene's family for decades and decades has had quite the story.

The family's research, which has been backed by horticultural experts shows this miracle plant has indeed been around for nearly two centuries and it's one of the Bowler families most cherished items

"To us, this is our garden, really, because all of the other stuff may come and go, with us, out there in here," Darlene Bowler said. "They're part of us."

"During my wife's grandmother's lifetime, it never bloomed," William Bowler said. "Three weeks after she died, they bloomed."

It's quite nice when it does bloom.

What's neat, the family says, is that the orchard regenerates, so they've been able to gift friends and family members with some of the orchid's offspring.

"Everybody is concerned about them and we all love them because it has been in the family for so long," Darlene said.