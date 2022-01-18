The critical need for blood donations

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, fewer people are donating blood, and that's causing problems for patients who rely on those donations.

MOOSIC, Pa. — With COVID-19 cases still in the thousands across the area, so many industries are still dealing with shortages.

The Red Cross is seeing a major drop in donations.

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington explains that's causing massive problems for patients like Kristen Mill.

She knows what it's like to lie in a hospital bed, waiting for the blood transfusion that will save her life.

It used to take a matter of hours before the Red Cross would find a match for her routine blood transfusions.

"But then when it got to be okay, it's gonna be at least two days, then it gets a little scary because your numbers are dropping," said Mill. "You don't know how fast, and it's at least two days, what does that mean? Is it three days? Is it four days? And that's when it gets really scary."

Mill was bit by a tick in 2008 and developed a rare auto-immune condition.

Her body often has trouble carrying oxygen to her organs.

It's a problem easily remedied by a blood transfusion, a very common procedure.

"And so it was always this casual thing that people said, and now it's something you talked about with a little bit of fear like I need to, but you have time to talk about it and be like I need a blood transfusion and it's not there. That was never anything I ever heard anyone say before," added Mill.

But recently, her routine blood transfusion felt off.

"I noticed it was taking a lot longer than usual. Finally, they came up to me, at three in the morning, which about when is when the first bag usually came in," explained Mill. "The nurse apologized and said, 'We're so sorry. We do not have a blood match for you. We've called the hospitals we reach out to; they don't either.'"

The Red Cross eventually found her a match, but it took three days. Each day she got sicker and more afraid.

Now that's become her routine, waiting, hoping, wondering what will happen if no one donates blood.

"It's scary to think about what happens if someone didn't take the time that day. If that day they haven't gone out, who knows? It's desperately needed, and I'm not the only one," said Mill.

That's because the Red Cross has never experienced this kind of blood shortage.

"The shortage right now we're experiencing is at a level that we have not seen in the last decade," said Dr. Pampee Young, Chief Medical Officer, Biomedical Services of the American Red Cross.

There just aren't enough donors.

Doctors are having to decide who gets blood first and who has to wait.

"I know of a child with cancer who needs additional chemotherapy, but his blood counts aren't high enough. And there's not blood on the shelf for him. So he's one of the ones that's postponed, and consequently, his chemotherapy is postponed," explained Dr. Young.

It's happening all across the country.

"We are often unable to provide hospitals what they need sometimes as much as by 25 percent, and what that's resulting in is is some tough decisions that physicians have to make. Where they decide who is going to get transfused today, and who needs to wait until there's more blood on the shelf," said Dr. Young.

COVID is keeping donors away. Blood drives are getting canceled.

The Red Cross itself is dealing with staffing shortages, and winter weather always has its impact too.

"Is this something that you saw this time last year as well? Or is it worse this time?" Elizabeth Worthington asked Dr. Young. "It's definitely much worse," she replied.

The appeal? For people to roll up their sleeves and make an appointment.

Kristen Mill can tell you your time won't go to waste.

"I needed one person. That's all I needed to save my life," said Mill.

To thank those who give blood soon, the Red Cross is giving away Super Bowl tickets.

All donors in the month of January will be automatically entered for a chance to win. Click here for more information about the Red Cross and the Super Bowl tickets.