Temporary lanes of I-95 to open Friday

Crews have been working around the clock to create a temporary fix.

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY, Pa. — Crews have been working around the clock to build a temporary fix following the collapse of Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia.

Less than two weeks later, six lanes are set to reopen at noon Friday and that is nearly two weeks ahead of schedule.

State officials made the announcement Thursday afternoon that Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll will be in Philadelphia for the reopening.