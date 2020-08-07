Teens' summer jobs affected by COVID-19?

Some say things are much different, and state officials issue warnings.

BERWICK, Pa. — The health crisis has complicated things for everyone, and that includes teenagers who are working this summer.

Officials and employers say to take precautions, wear masks when you're able, social distance yourself, wash your hands often.

Those warnings come from the state department of labor and industry.

State officials said when it comes to teens, employers really need to be on the ball right now.

"Definitely, when you're dealing with young people, the business owners have more of a duty to provide a safe and healthy work environment for young people to provide the best possible experience that they can," said Jennifer Berrier of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

Newswatch 16 spoke with one teen working in a hair salon this summer.

She says things have been a bit tough, and her boss agrees.

"There's definitely been quite a few changes like we have to take more precautions and follow the cosmetology board rules," said salon receptionist Averi Thompson.

It's a little stressful, but honestly, if we all just follow the rules, I think we will be ok. They're there for a reason, and we have stipulations if people won't wear a mask, then we can't do a service through state board," said salon owner Kelley Campbell.

Other teens, especially those with outdoor jobs, said things have been pretty normal.

"I like mow lawns and do yardwork like crush cleanup, mulching, weeding, lawn mowing, of course, sort of things like that I don't really think in any big way that my job as been affected by the coronavirus if anything it's positive, because it gives me more time to work on projects," said Owen McVety of Clarks Summit.