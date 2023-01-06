Woman sentenced for deadly hit and run in Susquehanna County

Brooke Petersen was sentenced Wednesday for her role in a deadly hit and run.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A driver has been sentenced for her role in a deadly hit and run in Susquehanna County.

Brooke Petersen, 21, of Union Dale, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of probation, the first nine months of it, on house arrest. She must also do 100 hours of community service.

Jeremy Clark, 17, was hit and killed along Route 171 near Stillwater Dam in October 2021.

Troopers say Petersen was the driver of the car that hit Clark and took off. She then allegedly came back with Joseph Thomas and Gloria Davis in a different car.

Police believe all three fled again and conspired not to tell anyone about the crash.

Gloria Davis and Joseph Thomas pleaded guilty in April to obstruction of law and were sentenced to seven days to 18 months on house arrest. They also pleaded guilty to conspiracy and were sentenced to probation.