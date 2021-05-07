Woman loses necklace containing late husband's ashes

On one side of the sterling silver heart necklace reads, "Billy." The other says, "1957-2020."

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Whenever Tina Moreck from West Auburn Township, near Laceyville, missed her late husband, she could always touch her neck and feel the necklace that contained his ashes.

"It's bad enough waking up without him, and now not to have the amulet that holds his ashes, it's like I lost him again, all over again," said Moreck.

Tina lost her husband Bill one year ago from COPD and heart problems. After he died, she had a necklace made with his ashes inside.

"If someone else finds it, it just going to be a pretty heart, but to me, it's him. He was always with me that way," Moreck said. "Besides in spirit, I can always have him with me."

Tina lost the necklace this week and has been looking for it ever since.

Tina was shopping at Tioga West shopping plaza in Tunkhannock. As she was driving home, a song came on the radio that reminded her of her husband. When she went to reach for her necklace, that's when she realized it wasn't there.

"I turned around, asked the stores I had been in," Moreck said. "Looked around the parking lots. Came home and thought, 'OK, maybe I didn't feel it this morning.' You know you always question yourself."

Tina posted on Facebook asking for help, and the response has been overwhelming.

"I don't even know some of the people that have called and messaged, sent prayers, sending good vides."

Tina met Bill when she was in high school and started dating in 1981.

This July would have marked 41 years of marriage.

"I'm not sure, but I think they can replace them but, it's not going to be the same. It was the one that when he passed that I had comfort with, and I need that comfort back."