"Troubled marriage" cited as the reason for the killing.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There's enough evidence to send a woman to trial for homicide in Susquehanna County.

Troopers say Lucy Pizarro shot Terrence Whitmire in the head in July at their home near Susquehanna Depot.

At a preliminary hearing Monday, authorities said that Pizzaro told them Whitmire wanted to have sex.