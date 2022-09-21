Woman facing animal cruelty charges in Susquehanna County

According to investigators, the dogs were locked inside a hot trailer on the property near Montrose.

MONTROSE, Pa. — A woman is facing charges in an animal cruelty investigation in Susquehanna County.

State police say Makayla Kingston is now facing animal cruelty counts after two dogs were found with no food or water.

The animals were taken to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit with what troopers say are numerous medical issues.