Woman charged with fraud in getting state assistance

FOREST CITY, Pa. — A woman faces fraud charges for illegally receiving more than $60,000 in medical and food assistance in Susquehanna County.

The state Inspector General's office says Amy Bean, 41, of Forest City, received SNAP and medical assistance benefits from March of 2016 to February of 2021.

According to a caseworker, Bean did not report that the father of her children was living with her at the time.

Officials say Bean should have reported his income to the county assistance office.