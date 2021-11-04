Welcome home Luke!

A special parade was held on Sunday in Susquehanna County.

Friends and family lined up in tractors, ATVs, police cars, and fire trucks to welcome Luke Wright home to Clifford Township.

The 9-year-old was diagnosed last year with a rare form of liver cancer that affects young children.

Luke had surgery in March and returned home earlier this month.

On Sunday, the community celebrated Luke being cancer-free!

"We're thankful just for him to being able to enjoy this day, he's come a long ways from the beginning of finding out he has cancer to where he is now, had the tumor removed, and now he's starting to get restored health again," said Dan and Rhonda Wright, Luke's parents.

"When I first saw the police officers, I knew it was going to be good," said Luke.