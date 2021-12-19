Weather chills just in time for Susquehanna County ski resort's opening weekend

RELATED: Mild temperatures not good for ski resorts



"I was worried that we were going to get here, and it would be swimming lessons, instead of skiing lessons, to be honest with you,” Cody Sobel said.



“I was nervous that we wouldn't be able to do it this weekend,” Forgacs said.



But it was, by definition, freezing on Sunday at Elk Mountain in Susquehanna County – after only just opening Friday to much warmer weather. And staffers welcomed the snow coming down.



"We opened Friday, it was warm, and then Saturday was warm and rainy, but the cold temperatures have returned, we've resumed snowmaking and we're working toward opening additional terrain,” Bob DeLuca, who’s in marketing and group sales for Elk Mountain Ski Resort, said.



Even despite the warmer weekend's start, DeLuca says staffers were able to keep at least a few slopes open by planning ahead.



"We made snow before it got warm, we left it in big piles, and then when we got ready to open, we groomed it out,” he said.



And then finally, on the last day of the mountain's first ski weekend, the weather cooled down.



"It turned cold overnight,” DeLuca said, “So we were able to make snow. It's nice to see some natural snow."



"We are freezing right now. We're excited to get on the slopes,” Dave Frank, a skier from Flourtown, said.

