Warming centers in Susquehanna County for those without power

County officials are providing resources to keep residents safe and warm while crews restore power.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency management officials are providing help for folks without power in Susquehanna County.

From Susquehanna County for 20 April 2022: A warming/charging center will be open from noon - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the new Public Safety Building in New Milford. Shower facilities are available. You must bring your own toiletries and towels.

The Susquehanna Borough building will be open as a warming/charging center from 4-10 p.m. Wednesday.

The Gibson Township building will be open from 3-7 p.m. as a warming/charging center. They will also have water available, but you must bring your own containers.

The Red Cross will be opening an overnight shelter Wednesday at the Thompson Hose Company on Water Street in Thompson. The shelter will open at 7 p.m.

