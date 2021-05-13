Walk held in Forest City to improve downtown

People explored the borough for potential pedestrian and bicycle improvements, better access to and from the D&H trail, and other ideas for the downtown.

FOREST CITY, Pa. — You could be part of a workshop in Forest City just by walking around.

The borough's Outdoor Town Action Team organized the walk.

The group wants to get input for an action plan to improve downtown.

People explored the borough for potential pedestrian and bicycle improvements, better access to and from the D&H trail, and other ideas for the downtown.

Organizers hope to bring more business, while also showing off all the natural beauty Forest City has to offer.

"The ultimate goal is to be able to recognize the resources that we have in forest city and use it as a means to just develop the area for better living for everybody," said Suzanne Atcavage, President of the Greater Forest City Business Alliance.