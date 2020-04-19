Volunteers giving away masks near Montrose

Volunteers have been sewing masks and giving them away for free outside of Scarfalloto's Hometown Market.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Some volunteers are doing what they can to make sure everyone in their community has a mask to protect themselves and others.

The volunteers say Scarfallato's employees have been doing such a great job keeping the store safe for shoppers, that they wanted to help out.

"They're willing to do curbside pickup, which some other stores are not. I talked him and his wife and we just wanted to do something to bring attention to the good things they're doing here," said event coordinator Joyce Siracuse. "They're constantly cleaning, everybody has on masks. They're just our hometown market and they need to be supported and they need to be recognized."