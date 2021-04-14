Vaccines available in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — Susquehanna County is still lagging behind in vaccine distribution.
But Barnes-Kasson Hospital is hopeful that the trend is changing.
Officials at the hospital in Susquehanna say over the last few weeks, they've been getting more covid vaccines.
Right now, Barnes-Kasson is giving more than 100 Moderna shots a day.
They urge anyone 18 and over to schedule an appointment to get a vaccine.
"Appointment times are short from the time people call or do their online check-in. We're looking at 24 to 36 hours tops and for getting people in for their appointment. So that part's going well," said David Passetti, Barnes-Kasson Hospital Executive Vice President.
Barnes-Kasson says many people were holding out for the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
But because of safety concerns with the Johnson and Johnson shot interest in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines is growing a bit.