Vaccine clinic held in Susquehanna County

A pharmacy was able to distribute four-hundred shots on Saturday.

Many smaller pharmacies have been experiencing trouble getting their hands on a COVID-19 vaccine.

Bill Wagner owns Wagner's Clifford Pharmacy in Susquehanna County.

He says weeks went by without any allotted shots from the Department of Health, but Wagner was able to secure 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine for a clinic on Saturday.

Workers doled out the shots at the Clifford Volunteer Fire Company.

"It's on my way to feeling comfortable feeling relieved, feeling happy that I'm going to be out in public and feel more comfortable with friends. My family is coming in the summer, so I wanna be prepared so I can finally see them," said Kim Young of Clarks Summit.