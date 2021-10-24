UPDATE: Coroner says teen was run over by car

The county coroner says 17-year-old Jeremy Clark died from multiple traumatic injuries he received after being run over by a car.

UNION DALE, Pa. — We're learning more about the teenager killed early Saturday morning while laying on the road in Susquehanna County.

The county coroner says 17-year-old Jeremy Clark, of Vandling, died from multiple traumatic injuries he received after being run over by a car.

State Police investigating the crash say Clark was laying in the road along Route 171 near Uniondale when he was hit.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

A GoFundMe has been set up in Clark's memory. Click here for more information.