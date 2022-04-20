Trying to stay warm in Susquehanna County

The Thompson Fire Hose Company has been transformed into an overnight warming shelter for those still without power.

UNION DALE, Pa. — Blankets, cots, and more were loaded into the Thompson Fire Hose Company.

It's been transformed into an overnight warming shelter for those still without power.

A spring snowstorm dumped inches of snow in this part of Susquehanna County, knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses for the last two days.

"Oh, this is difficult. It's been depressing and difficult. Just look outside. It's miserable," said Dawn Ziegler of New Milford.

At Arlo's near Union Dale, customers were coming in and out all day to charge phones or grab something to eat.

Ziegler works here; her home in New Milford and is also without power.

She's thankful she has another place to stay while she waits for the lights to come back on.

"Oh, I am not staying there. Very easy, I am not there. It's alright. We will see. The roads a mess but hopefully it will be back soon," Ziegler said.

For those without a warm and safe place to stay, the Red Cross opened an overnight shelter at the Thompson Hose Company.

"We need a place for people to go who may need medical power for their oxygen. Maybe to charge a cell phone. Some people are cold. So we opened the shelter," said Sherry Sparks of the Red Cross.

The hall can hold about 25 people comfortably overnight.

It will remain open while there's a need.

Food and other necessities were brought in to help those who have been without.

"I mean we've seen snow late in the year. This is nothing new for some of us but we have been spoiled. To have a place to go, in a comfortable spot is very important for them," said Kim Wallace of the Thompson Hose Company.

