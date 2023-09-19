True Friends Animal Welfare Center hosting 12th Annual Woofstock this weekend

An animal shelter in Susquehanna County is hosting its annual fundraising event this weekend; it is the biggest one of the year for the non-profit.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Rescue workers are doing last-minute panning this week at True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose, getting ready for their biggest fundraising event of the year. It is called Woofstock; it is an adoption event, a celebration of all of the rescue's success stories over the years, and a way to give back to the community who has given the animal shelter so much - all wrapped in one.

True Friends has always survived off of donations and fundraising events like this one, but rescue workers say the need has become even greater over the past few years.

"We're full. We're maxed, we're at capacity. We just have a waiting list. Covid has really hurt the shelters, and that's with donations also because people are struggling themselves," said Linda Lee, True Friends Animal Welfare Center.

True Friends is hosting its 12th annual Woofstock celebration this weekend at Salt Springs Park just north of Montrose. There will be music, food, raffle baskets, and all kinds of vendors and games. Rescue workers say it really is like a festival, hence the name.

"We have such a great time because we alumni come back. Dogs that have been adopted from here, it's so great to see them," said Lee.

Lee says the reunion of alumni dogs is her favorite part each year. But there will also be dogs currently up for adoption at the event this weekend. Rescue workers say it is more than just a way to raise money for the non-profit in Susquehanna County. It is also a way to market themselves, to show the community who they are and what they do.

"There are people honestly right in the county that don't know about us. We've really been promoting it this year, we work very, very hard. We hope to have a good turnout," Lee said.

Woofstock is this Saturday, September 23, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Salt Springs Park, and you can meet an adoptable cat at True Friends this Friday on 16 To The Rescue.