SPRINGVILLE, Pa. — We're just finding out a teenager died in a motorcycle crash earlier this month in Susquehanna County.

Troopers say the 14-year-old was riding on Campbell Road near Springville on October 15 when he lost control around a curve, and the bike hit a concrete barrier.

The boy's name has not been released.