Troopers attempt to ID remains found in Susquehanna County

Investigators hope facial reconstruction helps identify the remains

BRACKNEY, Pa. — State police in Susquehanna County are asking for help identifying human remains found more than three years ago.

Investigators released a facial reconstruction based on those remains, which were discovered in January of 2017 near the New York state line.

Facial reconstruction 1/3

2/3

3/3

1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The remains of a man were found in a wooded area of a property along Route 267 near Brackney. Investigators don't know how the man died or how long he had been there.