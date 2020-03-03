Troopers attempt to ID remains found in Susquehanna County

BRACKNEY, Pa. — State police in Susquehanna County are asking for help identifying human remains found more than three years ago.
Investigators released a facial reconstruction based on those remains, which were discovered in January of 2017 near the New York state line.
Facial reconstruction
The remains of a man were found in a wooded area of a property along Route 267 near Brackney. Investigators don't know how the man died or how long he had been there.
Anyone who can help identify the man should call State Police at the Gibson barracks at 570-465-3154.